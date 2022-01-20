PSG are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a season-long loan, with the midfielder keen to return to France.

Tanguy Ndombele, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, is ‘wanted by PSG in a loan transfer for the rest of the season, with the midfielder keen on a return to France.’

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

After being booed off the field in the FA Cup victory over Morecambe, Ndombele has been linked with a move away.

According to The Athletic, the 25-year-old has been left out of Antonio Conte’s last two matchday squads and has even been training alone.

According to the report, ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a reunion with Ndombele, who was signed from Lyon for a club record £63 million in 2019.

Ndombele is said to be looking forward to returning to France, where he made his name before moving to England.

However, with two and a half years left on his contract, no club is willing to make a big investment in a player who has struggled with form and fitness.

As a result, a loan move is more likely, as Spurs are looking to offload him this window.

According to reports, PSG attempted to sign Ndombele in 2020 and are ‘interested’ in making another move for the long-term target.

Pochettino is in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, with Georginio Wijnaldum underwhelming since joining from Liverpool in the summer.

The Dutchman has been linked with a loan move away, which would allow PSG to bring in Ndombele in his place.

With a massive Champions League match against Real Madrid looming, Pochettino will need all the help he can get to challenge for the trophy that has eluded Les Parisiens thus far.

Spurs are also looking for a loan destination for their outcast, and have approached Juventus.

The club is desperate to get his £200,000-a-week salary off the books before the end of the month.

Ndombele has been linked with Barcelona in the past, but no interest in him has been reported so far in January.

The former Lyon player has also been linked with a Roma reunion with Jose Mourinho.

However, PSG appear to be the current frontrunners to sign him.

