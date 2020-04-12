PSG celebrity Neymar’s mom has a 22-year-old friend

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Sports Leave a comment 

  • Instagram/ Tiago Ramos 7/7 According to his Instagram account, he is a huge follower of Real Madrid. Neymar’s mother Nadine Gonçalves (52) is recently crazy! On Instagram, she makes her love for Tiago Ramos public. Spicy: The version is only 22 years of ages. Neymar’s moms and dads have actually been divided because 2016. Now Neymar has a new stepfather– that is even six years younger than him. The PSG super star has actually already commented on his mother’s new connection. On Instagram, he talked about his mommy’s image with the words:”Be delighted mom, I enjoy you.”Neymar’s daddy additionally talked about the image. He publishes gossip emojis.

Share this: Twitter Facebook

Neymar’s mommy Nadine Gonçalves (52) with her new buddy Tiago Ramos (22). Neymar (28) with his new stepfather. Neymar’s mommy Nadine Gonçalves (52) is recently in love! Currently Neymar has a brand-new stepfather– who is also six years younger than him. Since on February 7th, Ramos was invited to Neymar’s birthday celebration in Paris.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *