PSG celebrity Neymar’s mom has a 22-year-old friend

Neymar's mother Nadine Gonçalves (52) is recently crazy! On Instagram, she makes her love for Tiago Ramos public. Spicy: The version is only 22 years of ages. Neymar's moms and dads have actually been divided because 2016. Now Neymar has a new stepfather– that is even six years younger than him. The PSG super star has actually already commented on his mother's new connection. On Instagram, he talked about his mommy's image with the words:"Be delighted mom, I enjoy you."Neymar's daddy additionally talked about the image. He publishes gossip emojis.