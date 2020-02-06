PSG defender Thomas Meunier unafraid at prospect of facing free-scoring Erling Haaland

Thomas Meunier insists hotshot striker Erling Braut Haaland holds no fear for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

Two of the most prolific teams in Europe are set to meet in the last-16 of the tournament, with the first leg at the Westfalenstadion on February 18 and the return in Paris on March 11.

Norwegian striker Haaland, 19, has scored seven times in just three matches since signing for Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg during the January transfer window.

And having impressed for Salzburg in the Champions League group stage, Haaland will be licking his lips at the prospect of taking on PSG in what promises to be a classic two-legged tie.

But Belgian defender Meunier isn’t afraid of Haaland as PSG aim to reach the quarter-finals after three consecutive exits at the last-16 stage.

‘Fear him? I don’t know him especially,’ Meunier said after PSG’s 2-1 win over Nantes.

‘He’s got very good numbers, which underline that Dortmund score and enormous number of goals, but they’re also a team that concedes a lot of goals.

‘On paper, PSG can beat any team. It’s up to us to ensure that we qualify.’

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel may be able to offer some insight into the club he left in the summer of 2017 before arriving at PSG a year later.

Dortmund are currently third in the Bundesliga table, just three points off the top, as they travel to Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday.

PSG, who are 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, host Lyon on Sunday night.