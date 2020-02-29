PSG-Dijon in figures: the 200th for Cavani?

After dominating Bordeaux (4-3) last Sunday, PSG finds the Parc des Princes to face Dijon on the occasion of the 27th day of Ligue 1. Here are some figures around this meeting.

0. In five home games against Dijon, Paris conceded no goal. The Parisians have won five times, scoring 17 goals.

1. PSG only lost once in Ligue 1 in their nine games against Dijon. It was during the first leg this season when the Dijon won 2-1.

2. It is the second time that Karim Abed will officiate the Parisians. In January, he had directed the Coupe de France match won in Lorient (1-0).

8. It was against Dijon that PSG obtained its greatest success at the Parc des Princes, in Ligue 1. On January 17, 2018 (21 day), Paris had won 8-0.

67. It is the 67th time that Paris has played two consecutive Ligue 1 games at the Parc des Princes. Twenty-five times he has won two.

