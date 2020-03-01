PSG-Dijon: “It’s time to test,” says Marquinhos

From midfielder to central defense, Marquinhos lived a busy afternoon against Dijon (4-0). The captain plans on the match against Dortmund, which he hopes will be spared by the measures linked to the coronavirus.

Unlike last week against Bordeaux (4-3), you did not concede a goal this time. Is it reassuring?

MARQUINHOS. Yes, it’s true. Above all, we saw that we were trying to play higher, that we were pressing higher. We have mastered it well. It is important for the future.

How do you judge the game of Tanguy Kouassi in central defense?

He’s a very young player, but one that gives us a lot of confidence when he plays. We know his talent. He just has to keep working. It gains in confidence, in power. We try to help him as much as possible. In the middle, behind, he is really a very good player. You have to give him confidence so that he can grow further.

You played in the midfield despite the absence of Thiago Silva. Is this a good thing for the match against Dortmund?

I started in the middle, but I ended up in central defense with Léo ( Editor’s note: Paredes ) between. Now is the time to test to see how we are going to play this important match against Dortmund. The match against Lyon ( Editor’s note: Wednesday in the semi-final of the Coupe de France ) will already give us a lot of answers. Little by little, we will gain momentum. The important game is March 11, but we must not forget the games that precede it. We can test, see things to arrive in good conditions for this 8th final return.

PSG Express The essential newsletter for Parisian supporters

Action was taken due to the risks associated with the coronavirus this Saturday. How do you live the situation?

The staff and our managers give us a lot of information. It was the case today (this Saturday). We don’t really like it. Especially me who am Brazilian. I like the contact of people, the energy of people. We don’t really like staying in our corner. But we must respect this situation and remain vigilant to stay in good health.

Do you personally pay more attention?

You have to eat well, don’t have too much contact with people. We try to avoid all that, yes …

Do you fear that the return match against Dortmund may ultimately have to be played behind closed doors?