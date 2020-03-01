PSG-Dijon: Paris and Mbappé broke the wall

Dijon has long postponed the inevitable deadline. More than two years after the correction received at the Parc des Princes (8-0), the Burgundians had clearly come to Paris this Saturday to collect as little as possible. Mission half successful with, in the end, a 4-0 success from PSG, as in May. This expected victory has no consequence in the standings for the Parisians, solid leaders, who keep 13 points ahead of the Marseille dolphin, three weeks from the clasico.

But it was long and frustrating! Without being flamboyant in the game, the men of Thomas Tuchel, arranged in 4-4-2, had an incalculable number of occasions. The scenario for a new correction even seemed to take shape when Pablo Sarabia scored his twelfth goal of the season in the 3rd minute of play. The Spaniard did not go far from the double if the Dijon pole was not not intervened (71st).

Icardi – Cavani, it continues

The frustration mostly came from the feet of Edinson Cavani. A week after having planted his 200th pawn under the colors of PSG, the Uruguayan has fueled the story of his awkwardness twice (35th, 60th). Failures arriving for an attacker. But we can not help but compare with the cold realism of Mauro Icardi, author of 3-0 from his first ball in the area (75th). The duel between the two attackers therefore continues with a view to the return match against Dortmund, in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

For Kylian Mbappé, the meeting of the day was also long. The Frenchman stumbled for a long time on an impeccable Runarsson (10th, 39th, 43rd), just like Draxler (24th) or Bernat (25th). The smile of the French arrived at the heart of the second period, after a dribble well felt for the 2-0 (73rd). And with a slightly lucky double in overtime (90th + 1).