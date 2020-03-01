PSG-Dijon: the notes of Parisians

Without Dagba, Thiago Silva and Herrera injured, or Verratti and Neymar suspended, Thomas Tuchel aligned a 4-4-2 with Marquinhos in the middle. Sarabia scored quickly but P aris took his time before widening the gap and finally unwinding.

Navas: 6. Rarely endangered, it repelled the rare Dijon shots.

Kehrer: 6.5. Very straight on his right side, the lateral was enterprising. It does not pass far from a goal on a stung head diverted by Runarsson (10th).

Kouassi: 5. Thomas Tuchel wanted to trust him in central defense to allow Marquinhos to stay in the middle. His two ball losses on two raises of the head in the axis (35th, 41st) do not play in his favor. Replaced by Paredes (71st).

Kimpembe: 6. Before serving a suspension match in Lyon on Wednesday, the central defender was serious and applied.

Bernat: 6. On his left side, he took advantage of Dijon timidity to multiply the offensives. It is not far from scoring with an outside of the foot rejected by Runarsson (25th). Warned for a late tackle on Baldé (16th)

Di Maria: not noted. After having made a very good start to the match, he had to leave the touched field behind the right thigh (17th). Replaced by Draxler (note: 6) at the same right middle position. The German was less sharp. Finally a decisive pass despite everything for Mbappé for the 2-0.

Marquinhos: 6. Not frankly put under pressure in the midfield by the Dijonnais, he generally managed his business well by being reassuring and available. After leaving Kouassi (71st), he took up his position in central defense.

Gueye: 6.5. Valuable to the midfield through its services, deviations and interventions.

Sarabia: 6.5. He scored his ninth goal since the start of the year in the 3rd minute. A bad choice (53), but many centers and a strike on the post (71).

Cavani: 5. For his 200th start in Ligue 1, he alternated the very good with sublime deviations and a committed defensive game. But he missed two huge opportunities in front of the goal (37th, 60th). Replaced by Icardi (71st) who scores on his first shot (77th).