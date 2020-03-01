PSG-Dijon: with Dortmund at the head, Tuchel advances its pawns

PSG won their weekly championship match this Saturday. Much more serene than against Bordeaux, last Sunday (4-3), the Parisians besieged the defense of Dijon before shattering it (4-0).

Without a great Runarsson and without the awkwardness of Edinson Cavani, the score could even have looked like 8-0 in January 2018. If it is difficult to compare this meeting against the 17th in Ligue 1 with that proposed in Paris on 11 Next March in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel did not hesitate to carry out his first tests. Without finding all the answers yet.

Marquinhos, the ride continues. Midfielder or defender? Both and in the same match. As against Bordeaux, the Brazilian started at this number 6 position. But against the Girondins, Thiago Silva’s early injury had pushed him back into defense. This Saturday, for the first time since December 21 (4-1 victory against Amiens), Marquinhos played more than an hour of play at this position where Tuchel adores him, alongside Idrissa Gueye. “If we want to have this opportunity against Dortmund, he has to play now as a midfielder,” said the German coach. Playing defender is natural and easy for him to adapt. But if he still plays in defense, it will be difficult for him to change at the last moment. That is why we chose this option ”.

VIDEO. PSG-Dijon: Paris and Mbappé broke the wall

Kouassi, a delicate choice. For the first time since February 1 and a scathing 5-0 against Montpellier, PSG did not concede a goal. Good news to put into perspective with regard to the meager Dijon offensive ambitions. The defensive quartet chosen by Tuchel was as follows, from right to left: Kehrer, Kouassi, Kimpembe, Bernat. Three of them, unless injured, have their tickets for the reception in Dortmund. What about young Kouassi? “Tanguy is right-handed while Abdou (Diallo) is left-handed,” recalls Tuchel. Two lefties (with Kimpembe), it’s weird ”. The possibility Diallo ruled out by this reality, the presence of a hinge 100% from the Parisian training center takes on momentum if Marquinhos is indeed aligned in the middle. It remains risky. Otherwise, Paredes would be there to replace the Brazilian, accompany Gueye in midfield and relegate Kouassi to the bench.

