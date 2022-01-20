PSG ‘expects Zidane to take over next season,’ allowing Pochettino to take over at Manchester United.

PSG ‘expects Zidane to take over next season,’ paving the way for Pochettino to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Manchester United after Zinedine Zidane accepts the job at Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the names being linked with the job at Old Trafford is Poch, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils named Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season after firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

In the summer, however, he will relocate upstairs while the club looks for a long-term replacement.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the previous season after leading the club to three Champions League victories in two spells as manager.

According to Marca, he will return to his homeland’s dugout.

He is rumored to be on his way to PSG by many in the game.

Pochettino’s firing would force the Ligue 1 leaders to fire him, and United would be ready to pounce if he was fired.

Although Zidane has been linked with a move to United, if the reports are accurate, he could still assist the Premier League club in their managerial search.

ZZ was linked with a move to PSG earlier this summer, but they decided to stay with Pochettino.

Poch, meanwhile, is rumored to be hoping for a job with United despite his uncertain future.

His tactics have been criticized, despite the fact that he has returned PSG to the top of the league after missing out on the title last season.

