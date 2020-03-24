PSG foot – PSG: Griezmann sacrificed for Neymar, a disturbing clue revealed

In its Sunday edition, the Sport newspaper revealed that Barcelona was ready to sell Griezmann at the next transfer window to facilitate the return of Neymar from PSG.

In lack of cash, the reigning Spanish champion wants to recover at least 100 ME from the sale of the French international, according to information communicated by the Spanish media. Information that obviously had a massive reaction from fans of Barcelona and PSG, many of whom spoke of the thesis of a direct exchange between the two clubs involving Neymar and Griezmann. But in its edition of the day, the Mundo Deportivo evokes a very different scenario. Because for the pro-Catalan newspaper, there is no question in the offices of FC Barcelona to sell Antoine Griezmann only a year after his arrival.

On the contrary, Barcelona has the will to write the future with the French, a player ill-suited but who remains one of the most talented on the planet. And at the end of the article, Mundo Deportivo reveals a disturbing clue about FC Barcelona’s intentions in the Antoine Griezmann and Neymar files. For the newspaper, the two men know each other well for having met many times on the grounds of the Spanish Liga. More than that, Neymar and Griezmann would have an excellent relationship, which suggests that the primary intention of FC Barcelona is to recruit Neymar … and retain Antoine Griezmann in order to associate the two men with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. A scenario that may well appeal to the socios of Barça, and which could allow the Catalan management to consider a sale of Luis Suarez in order to reduce its payroll and recover the money, necessary to convince the PSG to give up Neymar. A new twist in this dossier which has only just begun …