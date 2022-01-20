PSG has opened an academy in Wales to try and find the next Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale, with the French club targeting children as young as eight years old.

PSG has opened an academy in Wales in the hopes of finding the next Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale, with the French club targeting children as young as eight years old.

At Easter, the French giants will open a training facility at St Martin’s School in Caerphilly, which is less than 10 miles north of Cardiff.

PSG will open a junior pathway in Wales, making it the 15th European country to do so.

And promising players between the ages of eight and fifteen, both boys and girls, will receive Parisian training.

PSG released a statement stating that the club plans to open new academies in four key Welsh regions.

“Welsh passion for football is at an all-time high,” the Ligue 1 giants claimed, citing the national team’s recent performances.

Ramsey, 31, was born in Caerphilly and began his career at Cardiff before joining Arsenal.

Bale, who was born in Cardiff and now plays for Real Madrid, visited Southampton’s satellite system in Bath ahead of a move to the south coast.

“This opening in Wales is a new venture,” said Alex Harrap, founder of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in England.

“We receive requests on a regular basis to provide PSG experiences in countries bordering England.

“Wales is a football-crazed nation.

“It is an honor and a privilege for us to provide young Welsh people with the opportunity to learn about PSG’s training methods.

“After this first step, we plan to expand our presence to four or five other Welsh regions.”

“We are especially proud to see that our academies are very popular in countries with a strong football culture, such as Wales,” Nadia Benmokhtar, international manager of the PSG Academy, added.

