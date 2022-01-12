According to Man Utd transfer news LIVE, PSG has targeted Ronaldo in a huge Messi link-up, and Rashford should ask Cristiano for advice.

According to Man Utd transfer news LIVE, PSG has targeted Ronaldo as part of a massive Messi tie-up, and Rashford should ask Cristiano for advice.

According to Man Utd transfer news LIVE, PSG has targeted Ronaldo in a massive Messi link-up, and Rashford “should ask Cristiano for advice.”

CRISTIANO RONALDO and his agent discussed his future at Manchester United, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Following reports of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes flew to England to speak with the 36-year-old about his future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, after a brutal takedown of a Portuguese television station, Bruno Fernandes has been forced to deny rumors that he will join Barcelona.

Paul Pogba has been cleared to return to full training by United doctors after suffering a thigh injury.

According to SunSport, Manchester United has also offered Pogba a new contract.

The Frenchman will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League if he signs a contract with the club.

United also progressed to the FA Cup fourth round after defeating Aston Villa at Old Trafford thanks to Scott McTominay’s early header.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors on our live blog…

Ant may still be pursued by United.

“They might still be able to get him,” Scholes added.

Tottenham supporters will almost certainly resent me for saying so.

“Conte has the pedigree to make an impact here.”

“In terms of players, staff, and management, it just feels like the club is in shambles.”

“It’s a jumble,” says the narrator.

It has a foul odor.

We should employ one of the top five managers on the planet.

“Tuchel, Guardiola, and Klopp are the top three, but there is no way to get them.”

However, when you look at Conte, you get a different impression.

“A lot of these players have played a lot of games now.”

Marcus Rashford, a seasoned player, asks, “Are we ever going to see these lads reach their full potential?”

Conte would take care of it, Scholes.

According to Paul Scholes, Manchester United should bring Antonio Conte in this summer to fix the ‘poison’ at Old Trafford.

Scholes believes that interim manager Ralf Rangnick has left his former club in shambles.

United turned down Conte, who won five titles with Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, because he was not a good fit for the club, and instead chose to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 52-year-old Italian arrived at Spurs in November, three weeks before Ole was fired, but he is already frustrated with his team.

“Some say he’s not suited to United,” Scholes added, “but you’ve seen what he’s capable of.”

