PSG is in talks with Manchester United’s Pogba and AC Milan’s Kessie about a double transfer swoop that could keep Mbappe at the club, according to reports.

PSG are in talks with Manchester United’s Pogba and AC Milan’s Kessie about a double transfer swoop in which Mbappe could stay.

PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN are reportedly in talks with Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Franck Kessie of AC Milan.

Last summer, the French side took advantage of free transfers to bring in Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to reports, they are now looking to sign pre-contract agreements with two more stars in order to secure a second cost-effective summer window.

According to ESPN, PSG hopes to land the two major signings in order to persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay.

Both Pogba and Kessie, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, are in the final six months of their contracts and are free to talk to foreign clubs.

Pogba is said to have been offered a contract extension by United, but the 28-year-old Frenchman has yet to accept the terms.

Following interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at Old Trafford, the World Cup winner is waiting to see who takes over as permanent manager.

After starting the season with seven assists, Pogba has struggled with injuries this season.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The former Juventus star, who has been linked with a return to the Serie A club, recently returned to training after missing time due to a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Kessie, who is currently representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, is set to leave San Siro after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

PSG are hoping that the addition of two more key players will persuade star player Kylian Mbappe to commit his future to the club.

He’ll also be out of contract in June, and he’s been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years.

PSG, on the other hand, is adamant about keeping him so he can help them win the Champions League.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.