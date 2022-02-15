PSG is interested in signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba and three other players on a free transfer, with the French club preparing a ‘valuable package.’

According to reports, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN is preparing a ‘lucrative package’ to sign Paul Pogba.

Three other European giants are also hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Anthony Martial on a free transfer.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season.

PSG wants to sign the Frenchman as soon as possible now that he is free to negotiate with clubs around the world.

The Ligue 1 giants are hoping to sign a Bosman deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Pogba will be confident of securing massive weekly wages with no transfer fee to pay to the Red Devils.

Born and raised in the eastern Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne, PSG believes he would be a popular and successful commercial signing, as well as a good player on the pitch.

Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all keeping an eye on the £89 million man’s situation, according to the report, which comes six years after his return to Old Trafford from Italy.

Pogba could still make a dramatic U-turn and stay at United, according to SunSport, and would be willing to make a final decision on his future in the summer.

He made his FA Cup comeback against Middlesbrough in early February after a three-month layoff.

In the 1-1 draw at Burnley, the World Cup winner scored his first club goal since April.

As the Red Devils try to secure a top-four finish, Ralf Rangnick will be desperate to have the midfielder firing on all cylinders.

