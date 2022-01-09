PSG is interested in signing Romelu Lukuku from Chelsea in a £75.5 million deal to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG has expressed interest in replacing Kylian Mbappe with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukuku in a £75.5 million deal.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN is said to be planning a £75.5 million transfer for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 28-year-old joined Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan in a £97.5 million deal last summer, but he has made headlines in recent weeks after an interview he gave in Italy.

The striker was fined after revealing his dissatisfaction with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and he also expressed regret for leaving Inter, vowing to return while still in his prime.

Lukaku was re-instated in the starting XI after a public apology, and he scored again in the FA Cup victory over Chesterfield yesterday.

Since returning to Chelsea after an injury, he has only managed to score five goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

According to a report in El Nacional, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is considering selling Tuchel.

They also say he’ll sell if the club can recoup the majority of the money they paid for him.

This has allegedly put a number of Europe’s top clubs – including PSG – on high alert.

Kylian Mbappe will leave Parc des Princes when his contract expires in June, according to the Ligue 1 giants.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, is said to be a big fan of Lukaku and is considering him as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

Les Parisiens have been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, but due to his age, Lukaku is seen as a more logical investment.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.