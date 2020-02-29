PSG opens the entry score against Dijon (1-0)

What? The match of the 27th day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain (1st) and Dijon Football Côte-d´Or (17th).

Or ? At the Parc des Princes.

When? At 5.30 p.m.

By who ? Anthony Hernandez and Grégor Brandy from the Cauldron of Blanqui.

On which channel ? Canal +.

Probable compositions

Navas – Kehrer, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe, Bernat – Sarabia, Gueye, Kouassi, Di Maria – Cavani, Mbappé.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Runarsson -Alphonse, Coulibaly, Ecuele Manga, Aguerd, Mendyl – Lautoa, Mavididi, Ndong – Baldé, Tavares (cap.).

Coach: Stéphane Jobard.

What we won’t talk about? From the Cesar ceremony.

Read also

Ligue 1: a fragile PSG ensures the spectacle by beating Bordeaux (4-3)