PSG players believe Zinedine Zidane will succeed Mauricio Pochettino as Man United manager.

The Paris Saint-Germain team believes Zinedine Zidane’s arrival is ‘imminent,’ allowing Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United.

After a poor run of results, United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and named Michael Carrick as interim manager.

United had planned to appoint a permanent successor in the summer, but the news that the ex-Tottenham manager is willing to leave France for Old Trafford now could hasten those plans.

Zidane has emerged as a leading candidate for the job, but he has already stated that he has no interest in taking over.

He is only interested in managing France’s national team or PSG.

Now, according to Marca, there is already talk in the PSG dressing room that Zidane’s arrival is ‘imminent.’

According to the report, players are already talking about Pochettino’s replacement in the dugout.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that the Argentine is ready to leave PSG and join United immediately.

Zidane would then be free to take over at Parc des Princes.

Poch is said to be dissatisfied with his life at PSG, both on and off the pitch.

His job title is first-team coach, and sporting director Leonardo is in charge of everything else, including transfers.

Despite being on the job since January, the 49-year-old is still living in a hotel with his family in London.

