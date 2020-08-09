PSG plot shock Josh King transfer but Bournemouth ace is also wanted by TEN Premier League clubs and four in Italy

JOSH KING is a shock target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bournemouth striker is also wanted by ten Premier League clubs as well as four in Italy – including Rome rivals Lazio and Roma.

SunSport understands the Cherries, who were relegated to the Championship, do not want to sell the 28-year-old for less than £25million.

King would prefer to stay in the Premier League but then his next aim will be to play Champions League football for a club on the continent.

French champions PSG are in next season’s competition and a move to Paris would be appealing for the Norway forward.

Newcastle, Everton and Brighton have registered their interest in King, who has one year left on his Bournemouth contract.

King was close to a move to Manchester United in January but a £20million bid was rejected.

Instead, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side snapped up Odion Ighalo on deadline day.