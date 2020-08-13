PSG president claims Mbappe and Neymar are ‘never going to leave’

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he wants Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to stay at the French club for their whole careers after they beat Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came off the bench to fire PSG into the Champions League semi-finals as Atalanta’s fairytale came to a heartbreaking and dramatic conclusion.

The Serie A side were literally within seconds from a famous victory at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon when Marquinhos bundled home an equaliser to set the stage for Choupo-Moting to win it 2-1 in a dramatic finish.

And following their comeback victory, Al-Khelaifi said that Neymar and Mbappe – who have been linked with moves away from PSG – are “never going to leave”.

“Everyone said that Paris was not ready for the Champions League but we showed a great mentality, with great players,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“Our goal is very big but we are not thinking today of the final, only the semi-final. It’s very important to change mentality.

“You too, the media, everyone doubts PSG. The Champions League, we needed this victory to go further.

“Neymar and Kylian are some of the best players in the world but it was the team that had a great game, even though Ney was really good.

“In recent months he has changed in the team. They’re both going to stay, they’re never going to leave!”