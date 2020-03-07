PSG ‘ready to table £87milllion bid for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer’

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer £87million to prise Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Serie A this summer.

The Serbia international has been a standout performer for Simone Inzaghi’s side this season with the club top of the league for the first time in 20 years.

But the French champions are hoping they can land their long-term target with a huge offer.

PSG’s interest in the 25-year-old first came two years ago but Lazio president Claudio Lotito’s asking price of 100 million euros was deemed too high.

But sporting director Leonardo is a known admirer of the player and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are now willing to meet that request.

However, they could face competition with the midfielder attracting interest from various teams in England including Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic has registered five goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

He started his career in his homeland with Vojvodina before moving to Belgian side Genk in 2014.

A move to Lazio followed a year later and he recently made his 150th league appearance for the club.

His brother Vanja Milinkovic-Savic also plays professionally and is currently on-loan at Standard Liege from Torino.