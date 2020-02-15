PSG sporting director Leonardo stands by Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has stood by star player Kylian Mbappe.

The forward was involved in a fiery exchange with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after being substituted in their 5-0 win over Montpellier earlier this month.

On the very public spat, Tuchel noted: ‘There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen.’

And now PSG sporting director Leonardo has thrown his support to Mbappe following the incident.

‘I heard things about Mbappe, on his personality,’ he told Canal+, as reported by Goal after PSG’s 4-2 victory over Lyon at the weekend.

‘It makes me feel uncomfortable. If a player leaves the field, and talks to the coach, OK… He is at fault. We will talk about it and settle this.

‘But to say that he is a spoiled child, I don’t accept that. Because he’s an adorable, very committed person and a fantastic player.’

The 50-year-old was asked to name the five best players in the world and he selected PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

Leonardo believes that having both strikers in their ranks is something that should be celebrated.

‘In the top four, there is one 35 years old, another 32 years old and the other two they are 28 and 21 years old,’ he added.

‘And these two are with us. Let us rejoice. I am a happy sports director. We should take advantage of that.

‘It’s the joy of football. We have to stop talking about the problems.’

Mbappe scored the second goal in the Lyon win as Tuchel’s side extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 12 points.