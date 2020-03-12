PSG star Kylian Mbappe tested for coronavirus after missing training

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been tested for the coronavirus after missing two days of training with illness, according to reports in France.

Mbappe was tested as a precaution on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe, with the results later being confirmed as negative.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Mbappe had missed training ahead of the crunch Champions League last 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund in Paris on Wednesday, explaining that the striker had angina.

“He was sick yesterday and he is sick today with angina and we are trying to maybe have a light practice (with him) this evening,” Tuchel said.

It is nontheless believed that the World Cup winner took the test for coronavirus as a precaution to rule out infection with an illness which continues to sweep across Europe.

PSG’s game at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors, as will a number of other Champions League encounters across the continent this week and next.

Tuchel will be left sweating on the fitness of Mbappe, who has netted 30 goals in 32 games for PSG this season.