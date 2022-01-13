PSG star Lionel Messi shares a photo of himself and Antonela at home, revealing that he has ‘almost recovered’ from his Covid battle.

PSG star Lionel Messi shares a photo of him and Antonela at home, revealing that he has ‘almost recovered’ from his Covid battle.

LIONEL MESSI says he’almost recovered’ from Covid after sharing an intimate photo of himself with wife Antonela on social media.

Over the holidays, the 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Messi and his family returned to Argentina for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Messi confirmed to fans that he had received a positive Covid test shortly after attending a concert in Rosario.

Messi missed Sunday’s draw with Lyon despite returning to Paris last week after a negative test result.

On Thursday, the ace announced on Instagram that he was ‘almost’ fully recovered, admitting that it had taken him ‘longer than expected’ to get back to full fitness.

Messi was pictured relaxing at home with his 33-year-old wife Antonela, while sipping mate, a South American herbal tea.

“Good afternoon,” Messi wrote to his supporters.

As you are aware, I had Covid, and I wanted to express my gratitude for all of the messages I received, as well as to inform you that I was not as well as I had hoped.

“However, I am almost back to full strength and am eager to return to the field.”

“These days, I’ve been training to give everything I’ve got.”

“This year promises to be full of exciting challenges, and I hope to see you soon.”

“I appreciate it.”

Since joining PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, Messi has made 16 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

In the Ligue 1 title race, PSG is already 11 points ahead.

They also have a last-16 tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League to look forward to.

