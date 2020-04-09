PSG star Neymar ‘preparing for his departure if coronavirus crisis ends season’ amid Barca rumours

PSG star Neymar is reportedly preparing himself for a summer departure and a return to Barcelona.

The Brazilian signed for the Parisians in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of £199m.

But his time in France, despite two Ligue 1 titles and a third imminent this season, has been overshadowed by constant reports linking him with a move back to Spain and the 28-year-old is gearing himself up for a return to the Nou Camp, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

The report details that Neymar will decide his future once this season’s Champions League is concluded.

Despite progressing to the quarter finals after a 3-2 aggregate victory against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, the competition is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neymar scored in both legs against Dortmund, and has made no secret of his desire to win European football’s greatest prize whilst at the Ligue 1 champions.

He is currently self-isolating in Brazil after flying home on a private jet with club and international team-mate Thiago Silva.

On Saturday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona promised Neymar last year that they would re-sign him either last summer or in the coming transfer window – in order to stop the Brazilian from signing for Real Madrid.

This comes a few days after Sportsmail revealed Barcelona are looking to sign both Neymar and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.