PSG star Wijnaldum revealed to be a boyhood fan who holds club ‘close to his heart,’ giving Arsenal a boost in the Wijnaldum transfer chase.

PSG star Wijnaldum revealed to be a boyhood fan who holds the club “close to his heart,” giving Arsenal a boost in the Wijnaldum transfer chase.

Arsenal’s pursuit of PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been aided by the revelation that he was a fan of the club as a child.

After struggling to get off the ground in France, the former Liverpool midfielder, 31, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

“I’ve been told Arsenal is one of his favorite clubs, and he was an Arsenal supporter when he was younger.” @SkyKaveh says Gini Wijnaldum is open to a return to the Premier League, and Arsenal, who have been linked with him, are “close to his heart.” pic.twitter.comjVMg7SRWpx

And now, journalist Kaveh Solhekol has confirmed that the Dutchman may be more open to a move to the Emirates as a result of his childhood love for the country.

“I’ve been told Arsenal is one of his favorite clubs,” he told Sky Sports.

“Someone close to me told me that when he was younger, he was an Arsenal fan.

“I believe he would be delighted to play for Arsenal in the future.”

“I’m not going to say it’ll happen this month,” she says.

I won’t say it’ll happen this summer.

“However, I’ve been told that they are a club that he is very fond of.”

For the majority of the season, Wijnaldum has been relegated to the bench.

However, he has recently begun to cement his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup, starting each of their last three league matches.

Since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, he has only three goals and one assist in 24 games.

Solhekol, on the other hand, insists that if he continues to get more game time under Pochettino, he intends to stay at the club.

“The player’s issue is that he just wants to play,” he added.

“If he plays regularly for PSG, then he’s happy there.”

“Importantly, he’s started all three of their league games this season.

So, if this trend continues, I believe he will be a PSG player for the foreseeable future.”

The midfielder played in England for six seasons, one with Newcastle and five with Liverpool.

Before joining Liverpool in 2016, he scored 11 goals in 40 games for Newcastle.

Wijnaldum went on to play 237 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring 22 goals.

He won the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool.

