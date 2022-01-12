PSG target Ronaldo in Messi deal, Rashford’s future LATEST, Lamptey eyed

PSG target Ronaldo in Messi tie-up, Rashford’s future LATEST, Lamptey eyed

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent.

Following reports of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes has flown to the United Kingdom to speak with the 36-year-old about his status at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, we’ve got the most up-to-date information on Marcus Rashford’s recent form woes.

Dimitar Berbatov, an ex-Manchester United striker, believes he should consult Ronaldo.

United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton midfielder Tariq Lamptey.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip…

Exclusive Berbatov: Rashford, seek Ronaldo’s advice.

Marcus Rashford has been advised by Dimitar Berbatov to seek advice from Cristiano Ronaldo on how to improve his game.

“These small things can give you that little confidence boost you need as a player, they can really lift you,” the former United striker exclusively told SunSport.

“It’s critical that Rashford receives these small boosts from the manager, staff, and teammates.”

“They have some incredible people at the club; he should talk to Cristiano Ronaldo and seek advice from him.”

“When I was having a bad run, I didn’t speak to any of my teammates because I was shy and reserved.”

My blunder.

“Go and ask someone in the team who is experienced and a world football icon, like Ronaldo, for advice; I’m sure he will give people time and wise words.”

Newcastle Toon vs. Newcastle United in a match for Haidara.

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, the Malian was heavily linked with Manchester United.

Rangnick, who worked with Haidara at RB Leipzig, is said to be keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

Newcastle, however, wants to stifle the potential transfer, according to the Mail.

They go on to say that Eddie Howe’s side is willing to pay a package worth up to £80 million, including wages.

The Toon see Haidara as a potential leader for this group, and not just for the relegation fight this season.

However, they may have to pay a premium to persuade the 23-year-old to join.

Newcastle would be willing to pay him around £160,000 per week to make him their highest paid player.

