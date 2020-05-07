PSG: Thomas Meunier on the start – Transfers

The Belgian international will not extend and is therefore preparing to leave Paris-SG according to Le Parisien.

An extension for Thomas Meuneir? “It is ambition. The club knows this. It is discussed, “said the Belgian international PSG on Tuesday on France 2. Except that after The Parisian, that does not argue. In fact, it no longer argues. The Ile-de-France daily believes that Meunier, 28, and free at the end of the season, has had an offer of extension since last fall. Offer that he never accepted and that the club does not intend to revise upwards. “Divorce is registered,” guess our colleagues, adding that Leonardo is therefore logically looking for a new right back.

Promotions

Still according to the same source, the very courted Achraf Hakimi, under contract to Real Madrid but loaned to Dortmund for two years, will not land on the banks of the Seine to succeed Meunier. Too expensive. Note that the former from Bruges, he could possibly take over from the Moroccan international at Borussia. Tottenham also seems interested. It remains to be seen whether Thomas Meunier will still be a Parisian in August, in case the Champions League comes to an end. The two parties would have to agree to sign an addendum, the contract ending on June 30.