PSG: Wagner Ribeiro makes shocking revelations about the future of Neymar

In Spain, there is not a day without the Catalan press revealing new information about Neymar. It’s no secret that Josep Maria Bartomeu and his teams want to do everything to repatriate their old number 11, which left in 2017 after a soap opera that will remain etched in the history of the transfer window. But it looks more than complicated, another summer. Firstly, because Paris Saint-Germain will logically not give gifts to the Barcelonians, but especially because the reigning Spanish champion is in financial difficulty. They could even, according to some media, decide to turn the page permanently, preferring to rush on Lautaro Martinez. Other publications remain convinced, however, that the La Liga leader will still try everything for everything.

In this climate of total uncertainty, Wagner Ribeiro came to add a little oil to the fire. The Brazilian agent is well known to followers of the transfer window, having been the player’s agent for many years, and thereafter he continued to work with the Neymar clan. He was so in 2017 when the Canarinha star flew to Paris. Suffice to say that there are not many people more legitimate than him to talk about the future of the player. And this time, he spoke in Brazil, to ESPN, evoking in particular Real Madrid. “I have been to Madrid (to talk about Neymar, editor’s note) several times in the past, because Florentino Pérez’s dream was to recruit Neymar. Last May, I was with him too, in his office, he told me that he still had this dream of recruiting him “, launched the Brazilian.

An astonishing revelation since on the latest news, it’s more Kylian Mbappé than the Merengues wanted to offer themselves in Paris. But that’s not all, since Ribeiro has also revealed what any interested club should pay to recruit the number 10 in Paris today: “It currently costs 164 million euros. It’s a price that didn’t exist a year ago ”. He does not disclose, however, if it is a release clause or a price agreed with Parisian leaders, but he adds that he does not see clubs sign large checks this summer given the related circumstances with coronavirus. But no doubt that on the side of Barcelona – and even Madrid therefore – we have already taken note …