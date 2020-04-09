PSG: “We wonder if we are going to finish the season”, admits Thilo Kehrer

Back in Germany, Thilo Kehrer spoke on Wednesday of his confinement in an interview with RMC Sport. He returned in particular to the Champions League, and the qualification of PSG in the quarterfinals of the competition, after a victory in the return match (2-0) against Dortmund on March 11.

Difficult for the German to imagine for the time being, the rest of the competition. He explains : “ All players, staff and supporters want to go after this competition. But it is true that behind closed doors it is not the same thing. It is not very beautiful for anyone. Football involves the connection between supporters and players. This is what we all want. We have to wait for the decisions and we will adapt. “

“Right now, football is not the priority”

Confined in Germany, near Stuttgart, the defender continues to converse physically, in connection with the other players: ” We talk, we send messages, some are called on video. We talk about the general situation or sports programs to follow. “He adds:” We wonder if we will end the season, when we will resume. But for all of us, football is not the priority for the health of the people right now. The most important thing is to beat the virus, to control the situation and then we can think about playing soccer again. “