PSG will wear a gold-tinted kit against Monaco to commemorate Lionel Messi’s SEVENTH Ballon d’Or win.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN will wear a special GOLD-tinted kit to honor Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

On Sunday night, the Ligue 1 leaders face Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

They’ll do so in glitzy shirts to commemorate their talisman’s SEVENTH World Player of the Year award.

The special kit features PSG’s classic blue home shirt with gold numbers and lettering on the back.

At the awards ceremony in Paris last month, Messi beat Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to extend his record-breaking win.

“I’m really proud to win the France Football Ballon d’Or once more,” he said on the PSG website.

Winning it for the seventh time is incredible.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and all of the people who follow and support me because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

His victory sparked some debate, with pundits and ex-players claiming that Lewandowski deserved it more.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In 23 appearances for Bayern so far this season, the Poland striker has scored 27 goals.

However, his efforts were only good enough for second place in the polls, with Chelsea’s Jorginho coming in third.

After leaving his hometown club Barcelona for the French capital in the summer, Messi has had a year of upheaval.

In Ligue 1, the Argentine great has only scored once in nine appearances.

However, in the Champions League, the 34-year-old has five goals in five games to help PSG reach the last-16 stage.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.