PSG’s Champions League clash with Dortmund will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona and Napoli also face playing in an empty stadium as their last-16 second leg at the Nou Camp next week is under threat.

There were fears the PSG tie, at the Parc des Princes, would be postponed at this late stage as French government have placed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

But Paris police confirmed it will go ahead at the 48,000-capacity stadium. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the tie trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Germany.

Parc des Princes has been disinfected but the government’s ban following an emergency security meeting meant there was no choice but to take action.

Barcelona do not host Napoli until next Wednesday but there are doubts surrounding the fixture too. The tie is all square at 1-1 after the first leg in southern Italy.

Barcelona City Council have moved the Barcelona Marathon from March 15 to October 25 due to coronavirus so games at the Nou Camp are also in doubt.

Matches in Italy are being played behind closed doors until April 3 as they have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The flu-like disease has killed 366 people in Italy with 7,375 infected – the highest number of confirmed infections outside China.

Meanwhile, Wolves were on Sunday night awaiting confirmation from UEFA that their Europa League match at Olympiacos would be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men play in Athens on Thursday against the Greek side who eliminated Arsenal in the previous round. But owing to concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, the Greek government has announced sporting events will take place without spectators.