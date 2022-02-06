PSG’s Lionel Messi scores his first Ligue 1 goal since November against Lille with a nonchalant dink.

PSG’s Lionel Messi scores a nonchalant dink in his first Ligue 1 goal since November vs Lille.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lille 5-1, with Lionel Messi scoring his first goal in Ligue 1 since November.

Before halftime, the Argentine superstar, 34, scored a casual dink to put the capital club 3-1 up.

Lionel Messi’s casualness with which he finished…

PSG scores their third goal against Lille in the first half!

Messi had not scored in the French league since November, and only his second since joining PSG from Barcelona last summer.

After testing positive for coronavirus during the Christmas break, Messi made his first Ligue 1 start since December.

Despite this, the veteran showed no signs of rust in the rout at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille won the title last season by a single point over PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, on the other hand, exacted vengeance in style with a thrashing away from home.

PSG’s Danilo Pereira scored the game’s first goal after only ten minutes.

In the 28th minute, Sven Botman, who was heavily linked with Newcastle in January, leveled the score.

Lille’s lead, however, was short-lived as PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe put PSG back in front.

After that, Messi wowed the crowd with a cheeky chip seven minutes after the break.

Botman blocked a brilliant dribble by Neymar, but his clearance was hit straight into Messi’s path.

The football legend then took one touch to put himself clear on goal, before delicately dinking the ball over oncoming Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic with his left foot.

Messi’s goal put PSG in complete control at halftime.

Pereira’s second goal of the game came in the 51st minute, making things even better after the break.

In the 67th minute, Kylian Mbappe, who could leave on a free transfer this summer, scored the game’s final goal to make it 5-1.

PSG now leads Ligue 1 by THIRTEEN points over nearest challengers Marseille.

Lille, the reigning champions, are still in 11th place, 24 points behind Messi and his teammates.

