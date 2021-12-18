PSG’s Mbappe contract situation has enraged Arsenal legend Henry, who believes the star will be able to discuss a free transfer next month.

THIERRY HENRY has slammed PSG for not ending Kylian Mbappe’s contract drama sooner.

Mbappe’s current PSG contract expires in the summer, allowing him to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

PSG, on the other hand, has had plenty of time to end Mbappe’s contract saga over the last few years, and Henry is perplexed as to why they haven’t done so yet.

Instead, the Ligue 1 giants have allowed the squabble to continue, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool attempting to lure Mbappe away from the Le Parc des Princes stadium, with the former being the favorites to sign him.

But, according to Henry, if PSG had given Mbappe assurances that he is the club’s future and that the club will be built around him, they could have avoided the nightmare scenario they are now in.

Following his stunning brace against Monaco last night, Henry expressed his dissatisfaction with PSG’s handling of the French youngster’s contract situation.

“It should have been settled two years ago,” Henry fumed to Amazon, according to RMC Sport.

“I believe that if they had sat down with Mbappé two years ago and told him, ‘That’s fine, be your team, we’re going to build this team around you, you’re going to be the boss,’ he would have said, ‘That’s fine, be your team, we’re going to build this team around you, you’re going to be the boss.’

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“However, he holds his fate in his hands there.

“This should’ve been taken care of a long time ago!”

Rather than focusing on Mbappe’s future, PSG spent the summer signing high-profile players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi.

With Messi’s arrival in Paris, it’s clear that Mbappe will have to wait a while before he becomes PSG’s main star.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or last month, while Mbappe came in ninth.

Whereas at Real, the striker will be instantly adored alongside France teammate Karim Benzema and Brazilian prodigy Vinicius Jr. in the Los Blancos line-up.

Benzema is Real’s main goal scorer at the moment, with 18 goals already this season.

However, at the age of 33, the veteran is no longer in his prime, giving Mbappe the opportunity to take up his mantle when he retires.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his PSG future, Mbappe has not ruled out the possibility of remaining in Paris.

Mbappe revealed he’s happy at PSG now, despite his initial dissatisfaction with the club’s refusal to let him leave in the summer.

At this point, all he could do was…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.