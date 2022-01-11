PSV midfielder Davy Propper retires at the age of 30 due to a “lost love for the game.”

Davy Propper, a PSV midfielder, has retired from football at the age of 30.

‘I don’t feel at ease in football, and I don’t want to be a part of it any longer,’ says the Dutch midfielder.

Davy Propper, a 30-year-old Dutch midfielder, has retired from professional football after saying he “lost the love for the game.”

PSV Eindhoven, Propper’s club, announced on Tuesday that his contract, which had 18 months left on it, had been “terminated by mutual agreement.”

The midfielder spent his first decade in football with Dutch clubs Vitesse and PSV before joining Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League in 2017.

Propper, who has 19 caps for the Netherlands, returned to PSV last summer after four years with the Seagulls.

“While I was away from home, I gradually lost interest in the game.

It was difficult for me to maintain the discipline required to perform at my best while also having my life dictated by a busy football schedule.

The coronavirus outbreak, as well as a lack of visits from family and friends, haven’t helped matters,” he said in a statement.

The Dutch international returned to PSV in the hopes of “rediscovering the joy of playing football.”

“However, it was not to be, as I am not at ease in the world of football.”

He continued, “I don’t want to be a part of it any longer.”

During his career, Propper made 388 club appearances, scoring 46 goals and assisting on another 48.

With PSV, he won the Dutch Eredivisie and three Dutch Super Cups in 2016.