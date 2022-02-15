‘Punch resistance is literally gone,’ says Amir Khan of Kell Brook, who he accuses of ‘only fighting for the money.’

‘Punch resistance is literally gone,’ says Amir Khan, who accuses Kell Brook of ‘only fighting for the money.’

AMIR KHAN is worried about Kell Brook’s chin before their long-awaited domestic spat.

In a high-stakes Battle of Britain in Manchester on Saturday night, the former welterweight champions, both 35, will put an end to their long-running feud.

Brook was knocked out by a stiff jab in his last fight against Terence Crawford in November 2020, leading Khan to believe that his opponent can no longer take a shot.

“I don’t believe Kell has a chin or is capable of taking a good shot,” he told Sky Sports.

“I believe his punch resistance has completely vanished.

I’m convinced he’s in this fight solely for the money.”

During a heated press conference last November, Khan and Brook had to be separated TWICE.

Khan, an Olympic silver medalist, believes his mind games have already wreaked havoc on Special K.

“His confidence is definitely brittle,” said the Bolton Bruiser.

And I’m well aware of his deception.

“When I talk to him, you can see how he reacts.”

“It was clear that he despised and despised me, which is understandable.

Come Saturday, we’re going to be fighting each other.

“But I think it’s getting to him to the point where it’s going to throw his game plan out the window, where he’ll go into a fight with guns blazing, make mistakes, and get himself caught.”

“I’m keeping my cool.”

When I speak to him and see his anger, I find it quite amusing.

“To be honest, I just mess around with him.”

“It’s come down to that.”

I have a habit of picking on things, which I know will irritate him.

“However, we have a game plan for fight night.

I’m sure he has a strategy in mind.

“Like me, he’ll be ready, and he’ll be prepared for the fight.”

And we’ll put up a huge fight against the Manchester fans.”

