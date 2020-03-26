Pundit claims ‘mind-blowing’ trio the unsung heroes of Liverpool success

Stephen Warnock claims Liverpool’s midfield three are the unsung heroes behind the side’s success.

The Reds have won 27 of their 29 Premier League games, and are on the brink of a first league title for 30 years.

The forward trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane receive plenty of plaudits along with the superb defence marshalled by Virgil Van Dijk.

But Warnock believes Liverpool’s midfield deserves more credit for their rise to the top.

Warnock told the Liverpool Echo: “The midfielders have had to sacrifice their normal jobs for the good of the team because they are that good going forward.

“The three midfielders, the job they have to do is fill in when the full-backs run past. The defensive record isn’t down to just the back four, the midfielders help out too.

“It is a very well-oiled system that Klopp has made work and the players have bought into it perfectly. They are so far ahead, it tells you that it works.”

And Warnock rejects the idea that the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are simply workhorses who outrun more sophisticated opposition.

“It really bugs me when I hear ex-players and pundits talk and they just say if you outwork the opposition, you will win,” he added. “That isn’t the case.

“You need quality in the team, rotation, ideas and different styles to play, it is so hard to play against. Liverpool are so well-drilled, it is mind-blowing how easy they make it look.”