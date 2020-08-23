Pundit makes delay claim over Thiago’s possible transfer

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol claims that Liverpool will sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara but could have to wait until next summer.

Reports over the weekend suggested Liverpool have agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with the Spanish midfielder.

However, it was claimed on Tuesday that the clubs remain apart over their valuation of the 29-year-old, with Bayern holding out for £27m but Liverpool are unwilling to pay that amount for someone who only has a year left on their contract.

And Nicol thinks unless Liverpool can reach a “compromise” over the price, then Jurgen Klopp could have to wait until next summer to sign Thiago.

Nicol told ESPN: “Well it’s really in the hands of the Bayern board. If Liverpool don’t come up with a compromise, and I think it was £30million Bayern wanted.

“If they come up with a compromise that suits Bayern, then it’ll happen.

“But if it doesn’t happen in this window, it’s going to happen next summer when his contract runs out.

“I would suggest it’s more in Bayern’s interest to get some amount of money rather than get nothing.

“That way both Thiago is happy and Bayern get a decent amount of money as well.

“It’s hanging in the balance.

“It’s really down to the board, they’ve got to agree on a price.

“Liverpool have shown they won’t be pushed around by anybody, and if the price isn’t right they won’t take him right now.”