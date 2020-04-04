Pundit outlines the five questions Sancho should be asking Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho should be asking Manchester United a lot of questions before he decides on his next club, according to Danny Mills.

The Manchester City academy graduate has 27 goals and 37 assists in 69 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, including 14 and 16 respectively this season.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Sancho, along with Chelsea, but their position in the Premier League and the possibility of no Champions League football next season could have a bearing on Sancho’s decision.

And Mills has encouraged Sancho to ask United a bunch of questions so he knows that he is making the correct choice of club.

Mills told talkSPORT: “If I was Jadon Sancho I’d be wanting to ask the questions: ‘who else are you bringing in?’ and ‘what other signings have you got lined up?’ and ‘what is the squad going to look like next season?’

“Even ‘who is going to be the manager?’ – is it still going to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season?

“He is in a position of strength at the moment, but he wants to go and win things.

“He’s going from a fantastic club where he’s gone through his development stage, and he’s now going to start hitting his peak, and he wants that to be his best years.

“There’s no point going to Manchester United next season if they are going to finish sixth or seventh.”

