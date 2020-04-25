Pundit says Newcastle could sign Bale if Pochettino comes too

Dimitar Berbatov believes Newcastle could attract players of Gareth Bale’s calibre if their purported takeover goes through.

Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling Newcastle to PCP Capital Partners, with a non-refundable deposit having already been paid and the Premier League in the process of ratifying the paperwork.

There is pressure from Amnesty International, broadcasters and even further afield to block the deal, while the government has even been urged to act.

But Berbatov believes the usual post-takeover transfer activity could see Bale leave Real Madrid to join forces with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, a known manager target of the prospective new owners.

“If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team,” he told Betfair.

“If he goes there then it will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

“If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I’m talking about big players as well.

“I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I’m sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names.

“The biggest factor that would persuade Pochettino to go to St James’ Park would be having the funds to buy players.

“Newcastle fans and players will be following everything with excitement at the moment because the proposed takeover could potentially put them in a very strong position in the transfer market, giving new hope towards starting to build something there.”