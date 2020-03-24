Pundit tips Liverpool to let four players go in next transfer window

Liverpool should let four players leave the club this summer including Mohamed Salah, according to ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno.

Salah has contributed his fair share to Liverpool‘s successful season to date with 20 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The Reds have been flying high all season, only losing one match so far and building up a 25-point lead at the summit.

However, former Venezuela international Moreno reckons that Liverpool should get rid of four players in the summer.

“Yes, he’s gone. Adrian, he’s gone,” Moreno told ESPN.

“I just need to tell you something, there’s going to be people lining up outside his apartment or his house packing the boxes for him. ‘Alright Adrian, go’.”

On Dejan Lovren, who has come in for criticism this season, Moreno added: “He’s gone as well. Now, he gives you a little bit of depth in that position, however it is too often that Dejan Lovren actually plays and makes a mistake.

“When you want depth it’s because you want a guy who can step in and do the job. He can step in and do a job to a point.

“I think the time for Dejan Lovren at Liverpool [is] gone.”

Adam Lallana was the next Liverpool player tipped to leave by Moreno, he continued: “He gives you something but not quite enough.

“I think Liverpool are in a profile now where they can go after a better player that can do the same sort of job that Lallana was doing at a better quality.”

And finally Moreno concluded that there is a “better version” of Salah out there for Liverpool, he said: “Tricky one because a lot of Liverpool hearts will say ‘Oh we’ve got to keep Salah’.

“I’m going to say you can do better than Mohamed Salah.

“I love the numbers [of goals he has scored] and what I’ll tell you is that he has been great for Liverpool and yet I think he could have been better because of the amount of opportunities that he misses.

“There is a player out there that could be far more influential than Mohamed Salah if you make the right choice from here onto the future.

“I think if it is a choice about keeping [Sadio] Mane or Salah… you could [keep Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino] but I think Mohamed Salah goes because I think you can go out there with the name of Liverpool and you can say ‘Do you know what? We can get the player that we want, that we really think can be a better version of Mohamed Salah’.”