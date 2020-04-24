Pundit unconvinced Fernandes will be ‘a world-class player’ for Man Utd

Man Utd have been warned not to get “too carried away” by Bruno Fernandes’ impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Manchester United following his £65million move from Sporting in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

However, ESPN pundit and former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson gives his controversial opinion that Fernandes won’t be a “world-class player” for Man Utd.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away,” Robson told ESPN. “He’s a good signing, but I’m not sure he’s going to be a world-class player.

“He’s a good signing for them at the moment, but just be careful it isn’t the first few weeks where he’s played well, he’s got to do it for a couple more years.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd assistant coach Kieran McKenna thinks Fernandes has already won over the fans, staff and players as he continues to settle in at Old Trafford.

“Obviously Bruno’s been a big positive,” McKenna said (via the Daily Express).

“The fans have taken to him, the players have taken to him and the staff as well.

“He’s a great professional, a good person and a great person to have around.”

Man Utd team-mate Odion Ighalo was also very complimentary about the Portugal international recently, backing Fernandes to “take the Premier League by storm”.

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision,” said Ighalo. “He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player. And he’s not even settled down yet!

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

