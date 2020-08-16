Punter wins massive £150k after £30k bet on Marlon Vera before shock TKO win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252

ONE lucky punter won a whopping £150,000 after Marlon Vega stopped Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Ecuadorian Vera was a 9/4 outsider before conquering the strongly-fancied, and previously unbeaten, ‘Sugar Show’ with a first-round TKO in Las Vegas.

And one bettor in America seemed to know something the rest of the world didn’t as he placed the lumpy £30k wager on Saturday night.

O’Malley, 4/11 with the bookies before the bout, actually started much the stronger and caught his opponent with two heavy low kicks as Vera struggled to find his range.

It looked like the outspoken American was well on his way to stretching his unbeaten run when suddenly he stepped forward and buckled awkwardly to the mat.

He got back up but was clearly walking gingerly as Vera’s team urged their man on.

And Vera, now 16-6-1, took full advantage as he dived on top of his unbalanced rival before landing a massive elbow and a couple of follow up shots before referee Herb Dean stepped in.

Many felt it was a strange stoppage as O’Malley was still fighting, but with his foot clearly shot, it was a sensible one from the experienced official.

And the devastated O’Malley was unable to even walk backstage afterwards as the cameras caught him being stretchered from the octagon.