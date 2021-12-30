‘Put away the sherry,’ Chisora’s trainer says after Eddie Hearn called for Del Boy to fight Deontay Wilder.

‘Put the sherry away,’ Chisora’s trainer slams Eddie Hearn after the promoter demanded that Del Boy fight Deontay Wilder.

Dave Coldwell, Derek Chisora’s trainer, has dismissed Eddie Hearn’s suggestion that the British heavyweight face Deontay Wilder next.

The 37-year-old is coming off three straight losses in which he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk and twice by Joseph Parker.

Del Boy, on the other hand, has stated that he will return to the ring for his 45th fight next summer.

Chisora should fight Wilder in 2022, according to Matchroom promoter Hearn, who calls the fight an “easy comeback fight” for the Bronze Bomber.

Wilder, 36, has lost his last two fights after being knocked out both times by Tyson Fury, the most recent defeat coming in October.

“We want to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring,” Hearn said on the DAZN Boxing Show.

“I’ve got the perfect guy for you – Derek Chisora,” says the narrator.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three losses in a row now.”

“For Deontay Wilder, it’s an easy comeback fight.

Derek is prepared.”

Chisora’s trainer, on the other hand, isn’t a fan of the fight, and he took to social media to downplay it.

“Christmas is over,” Coldwell wrote on Twitter.

Eddie will have to store the sherry for another year.”

Hearn previously backed Chisora to defeat Wilder, who is contemplating retirement, but only if the fight goes longer than four rounds.

“All of Chisora’s losses have been at elite level, and Wilder is elite level,” he said.

“Listen, Chisora has the ability to defeat Wilder.

If he lands a big shot on him…

“I tell you what, if that fight goes longer than four rounds, Chisora wins.”

“But he has to get past four rounds, and that’s going to be extremely dangerous against someone like Wilder who punches so hard.”