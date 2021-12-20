Qatar will host the Turkish Super Cup.

Qatar will host a game of the Turkish Super Cup.

On January 5, a game between Besiktas and TAV Antalyaspor will be held in Doha.

Selcuk Bugra Gokalp is a freelance writer who lives in Selcuk, Turkey.

The Turkcell Super Cup will be held in Doha, Qatar’s capital, early next year, according to the Turkish Football Federation.

The match between Istanbul’s Besiktas – the 2021 Turkcell Super Lig champion and winner of the Turkish Cup – and TAV Antalyaspor, the 2021 Turkish Cup finalist, will take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Jan.

Trabzonspor beat Medipol Basaksehir to win the Turkcell Super Cup on July 27.