QB transfer from USC claims that an intriguing school was the first to contact him.

Kedon Slovis of USC decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

One of the Trojans’ biggest rivals was one of the first schools to contact him.

Slovis said the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to contact him in an interview with TrojanSports.com.

He was taken aback by how quickly he received a response from any team, let alone Notre Dame.

Slovis described the experience as “crazy.”

“I had to stop working out and get in my car because I believe the first call was from Notre Dame.”

‘Shoot,’ I said.

This is progressing much more quickly than I anticipated.”

Notre Dame has an immediate need for quarterback experience.

Their current starter, Jack Coan, is in his final year of eligibility, and their backups, Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, are both inexperienced.

