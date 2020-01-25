QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall score to send The Owls through

Garry Monk saluted his Friday Night Owls as Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall sank Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday are the first team into the Fifth Round and Monk was pleased to cleanse the pain of last week’s five-goal drubbing at home to Blackburn.

‘Restoring pride in the shirt is what it was all about,’ said the Owls boss. ‘We let ourselves and the fans down badly and we wanted to show pride for three thousand who made the journey on a Friday night with no trains home.’

Fox sparked delight in the away end two minutes before half-time as he gave Jack Clarke the slip at a throw and forced the opener past ‘keeper Joe Lumley.

QPR did not have an effort on target for more than an hour but stirred when Ebere Eze sprang to life and were pushing for an equaliser when Winnall’s first goal in fourth months extended Wednesday’s lead in stoppage time.

Nahki Wells seized on a poor kick by Dawson to pull one back almost instantly but there was no time for Mark Warburton’s team to produce a late escape.

‘We went out with a whimper,’ said Warburton. ‘We gave a poor goal away. We were better in the second half but it was all a bit limp.’