QPR 2-1 Derby: Goals from Grant Hall and substitute Ilias Chair

London has been a miserable place for Derby to visit this season and an error from captain Wayne Rooney compounded their travel sickness against Queens Park Rangers.

Derby had lost all three of their league games in the capital before Tuesday’s match. When they fell behind to a sumptuous strike from Grant Hall in the 34th minute – the QPR captain crashing a shot in off the crossbar – it looked destined to become four.

Yet Rooney, never far from the action, created a Derby equaliser just nine minutes later when Martyn Waghorn headed in his corner. It is the sixth goal Rooney has been involved in – three strikes himself and now three assists – since his debut in January.

But in a cruel twist of fate, he then had a hand in QPR’s winner.

The Rams captain misplaced a pass in his own half in the 75th minute and Ebere Eze pounced, collecting the ball and driving forward before picking out substitute Ilias Chair. Chair had only been on the pitch for two minutes but it didn’t show. He ruthlessly buried his shot past Ben Hamer to snatch the three points for QPR.

After the initial jubilation, taunts of ‘Rooney’ echoed out around the stadium from the home supporters.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu refused to blame him for the mistake and felt the rest of his players could have reacted quicker to stop the ball reaching Chair.

‘It wasn’t like the pass was on the 18 yard box,’ Cocu said. ‘There were a lot of players behind the ball. We could have made a foul on Eze.’

It tarnished what had otherwise been a good display from Rooney himself and a decent one from his Derby team.

In the first period, he sparked a tepid opening into life when, in the 16th minute, he received the ball on the left flank and quickly zipped a smart low pass into the onrushing Tom Lawrence. It prompted Ryan Manning, QPR’s last man, to try and prod the ball out for a corner but instead, he nearly lobbed his goalkeeper, Liam Kelly, in spectacular fashion.

QPR played their way into the game and were unlucky when Eze shot straight at Hamer from the edge of the area before Yoann Barbet curled a free-kick narrowly wide.

As the hosts cemented their foothold in proceedings, Rooney dropped deeper in an attempt to connect Derby’s play between defence and the midfield.

There were a few occasions where defenders Matthew Clarke and Curtis Davies were pressed by QPR’s attack when they received the ball from a goal kick. At times, Hamer’s passing from the back did not help them.

But there was nothing Hamer or Rooney could have done about the opener. Dominic Ball’s cross from the left bounced off of Clarke and Hall reacted rapidly, snapping a fierce shot in off the underside of the bar.

To their credit, Derby were not deterred and got an equaliser soon after, thanks to Rooney’s set-piece skill. He sent over an inviting corner into the area and Waghorn peeled off his marker and nodded the ball home via the far post.

But unfortunately for Rooney and his team, the game would be defined by his error in the second half.

When he dragged a free-kick wide in the closing minutes, the chanting of his name erupted again. It was very much an evening for him to quickly forget.

QPR boss Mark Waburton, meanwhile, was left ecstatic with the victory.

‘We had games this season where we didn’t get our reward. Tonight we rode our luck a bit but it is a vital three points for us,’ Warburton said.

‘We stepped up the tempo in the second half. I think we deserved to win.’