QPR have moved on from their tumultuous Premier League days, and a long-term strategy has them aiming for a comeback.

QPR have moved on from their tumultuous Premier League days, and a long-term strategy has them eyeing a return.

QPR was once the poster child for how not to run a football club, but lessons have been learned, and the future looks bright for Mark Warburton’s side.

Mark Hughes promised after QPR avoided relegation on the final day of the 201112 season that the club would never be in the same situation again while he was in charge.

In some ways, Hughes was correct: he was fired after the first 12 Premier League games of the following season.

The three years following that famous defeat at Manchester City, when QPR’s survival was overshadowed by the magnitude of the winning goal, must be among the most chaotic of any English club in the last 30 years.

It began with the acquisition of supposedly high-profile signings from top clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid.

It continued with the formation of cliques between the wealthy and the rest, and Harry Redknapp’s inability to maintain them.

It peaked with Bobby Zamora’s late winner at Wembley to send QPR back to the Premier League, an afternoon of joy that quickly gave way to the bleak reality that the club had overstretched itself to achieve promotion and were ill-prepared to consolidate in the top flight.

QPR had finished bottom again a year later, and were facing a £42 million fine for breaking Financial Fair Play [FFP] regulations.

QPR were a perfect example of a club reflecting its owner.

Tony Fernandes distanced himself from Premier League and Champions League ambitions when he took over in 2011, focusing instead on a desire to “make fans proud of style and integrity” and “bringing kids through.”

Those objectives had become lost in the din somewhere along the way.

Fernandes was forced to deny rumors that he wanted to cut his losses, and he was compared to former owner Flavio Briatore.

In his autobiography, he admitted to a series of errors at Loftus Road, including a liberal distribution of long contracts to players with short shelf lives.

It took four years to fix those mistakes, according to Fernandes.

However, while we are quick to criticize wealthy owners for their arrogance, naivety, or both, it is far more rare for someone to completely change their ways.

After four bottom-half finishes in a row.

