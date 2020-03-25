‘Quarantine Queen’: Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva shows how she protects against coronavirus (PHOTOS)

Prominent Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva has taken preventive measures to protect herself against the deadly coronavirus that has swept across the world, killing thousands of people.

The 20-year-old, who currently resides in Canada, put on a face mask and gloves to reduce the risk of being infected while going to a local supermarket in Toronto.

Medvedeva, who has 823,000 followers on Instagram, was praised by her fans for setting a good example to those who continue to ignore safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good example, zhenya! super proud of you, stay safe,” one user wrote.

“Quarantine Queen I hope you’re safe!!” another person added.

“She is my role model even when I’m older than her but she is also example for the kids,” one more comment read.

Two-time world champion Medvedeva failed to qualify for the national team this season after she withdrew from the Russian Championships due to problems with her skates.

She was expected to take on the role of TV commentator at the 2020 World Figure Skating Championships, but the competition was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has caused the postponement of nearly all international sporting events.

More than 370,000 people have contracted the dangerous infection throughout the world, with countries announcing nationwide quarantines to battle the infection.