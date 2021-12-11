Quinn Ewers, a former Ohio State quarterback, is reportedly scheduled to visit a major college football program today.

College football insider Anwar Richardson reported earlier this week that Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers has narrowed his options to two schools.

“Sources close to the situation say former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday,” Richardson reported.

“Ewers is torn between Texas and Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated from the running.

Those close to the situation are hoping Ewers will make a decision by Monday.”

Ewers is scheduled to visit one of those programs today, according to a new report released this afternoon.

Ewers arrived in Texas earlier today, according to Texas insider Jason Suchomel.

“According to a source, quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived in Texas for his visit.

“This could be a huge day for the Longhorns,” according to the report.

